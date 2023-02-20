Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

