Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Leslie’s worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after buying an additional 232,791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

LESL stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.91.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

