Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 132.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 418.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

CTBI stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.