Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

INO stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INO. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.