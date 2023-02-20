Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 398,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,184 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRTX stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

