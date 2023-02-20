Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $825.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.77. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.