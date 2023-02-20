Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kura Oncology worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 193,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 77.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 591,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 483,836 shares during the last quarter.
Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.27 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
