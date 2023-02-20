Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $53.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

