Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.25% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $15.83 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

