Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.1 %

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

FUN opened at $44.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.47. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $58.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

