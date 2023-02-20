argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in argenx by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $371.93 on Monday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.02 and a 200-day moving average of $375.87.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

