Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

