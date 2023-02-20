Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 1.5 %

ALL stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.03.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

