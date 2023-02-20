Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.12% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $45,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $297,986,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 584,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74,385 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 353,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 407.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPAC opened at $56.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

