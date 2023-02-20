Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,082 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $47,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $115.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.