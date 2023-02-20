Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.17% of National Vision worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after buying an additional 2,337,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 647.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 470,381 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $12,413,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

