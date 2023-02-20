Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 111,672 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,672 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.40% of DocGo worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 425.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 565,582 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at $2,890,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 130.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 325,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at $3,012,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Trading Down 0.9 %

DCGO stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $943.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

