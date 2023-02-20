Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 34,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $175.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average is $152.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

