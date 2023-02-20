Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249,553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 211.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,101,000 after acquiring an additional 114,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 269.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $213.95 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

