Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 10,532 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

