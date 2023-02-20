Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

