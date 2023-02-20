Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 11,688 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 432,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,457,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,463 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSH stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

