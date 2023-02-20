CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 171.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.