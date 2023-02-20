1,123 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $355.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

