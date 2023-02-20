Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $48,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,374,000 after acquiring an additional 137,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.74.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

