Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 7,192 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

