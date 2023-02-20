Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $46.11 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $46,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.