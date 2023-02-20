Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Sysco worth $49,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 128.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

