Head-To-Head Comparison: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.36 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -78.50

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Airborne Wireless Network and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 6 3 0 2.33

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 103.82%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Airborne Wireless Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

