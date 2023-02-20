Financial Survey: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -4.10% -6.42% -2.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Capital and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $548.70 million 2.91 -$25.33 million ($1.31) -40.98

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Capital and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

