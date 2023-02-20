Head to Head Survey: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Silicon Laboratories and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44 FTC Solar 1 1 2 1 2.60

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $179.78, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 81.93%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 8.93% 7.44% 5.00% FTC Solar -51.87% -81.67% -46.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and FTC Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 5.59 $91.40 million $2.54 70.60 FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.11 -$106.59 million ($1.04) -2.81

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats FTC Solar on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

