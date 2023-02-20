Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) vs. Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Financial Comparison

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonac and Standard Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonac $12.34 billion 0.25 -$105.15 million $1.44 11.56 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million N/A N/A

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resonac.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonac 1 0 0 0 1.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resonac and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Resonac.

Profitability

This table compares Resonac and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonac 2.28% 6.28% 2.21% Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Resonac has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Resonac on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells functional polymers, industrial gases, basic chemicals, information electronic chemicals, and coating materials. The Electronics segment covers hard disks, silicon carbide epitaxial wafer, compound semiconductors, and lithium ion battery materials. The Inorganics segment deals with graphite electrodes and ceramics. The Aluminum segment manufactures and sells high-purity aluminum foil for capacitors, cylinders for laser beam printers, extruded and forged products, heat exchanger, and beverage cans. The Others segment deals with wholesale and building materials. The company was founded by Nobuteru Mori on June 1, 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

