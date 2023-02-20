Head to Head Analysis: Serco Group (SECCF) & The Competition

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Serco Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Serco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Serco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Serco Group pays out 786.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out -399.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Serco Group Competitors 739 3844 5967 102 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Serco Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Serco Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Serco Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Serco Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serco Group N/A N/A N/A Serco Group Competitors -3.38% -20.33% -1.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Serco Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Serco Group N/A N/A 190.05 Serco Group Competitors $943.22 million $63.34 million 1,061.88

Serco Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Serco Group. Serco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Serco Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Serco Group

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research. It operates through the following segments: UK and Europe, Americas, AsPac, Middle East, and Corporate. The UK and Europe segment offers frontline services to defense, health, and justice and immigration sectors delivered to the country’s government and devolved authorities. The Americas segment delivers services to U.S. federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments, and the Canadian government. The AsPac segment caters Asia Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East segment serves the defense, transport, and healthcare sectors in the Middle East region. The Corporate segment includes central and head office costs. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Hook, the United Kingdom.

