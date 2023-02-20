Head to Head Review: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) versus Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Extra Space Storage and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 2 5 3 0 2.10 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus price target of $170.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.39%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

This table compares Extra Space Storage and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 13.50 $827.65 million $6.89 23.08 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 1.95 $104.19 million ($3.01) -2.07

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Extra Space Storage pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 50.97% 24.07% 8.56% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -36.51% 6.16% 0.47%

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

