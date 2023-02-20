Vital Energy (VTLE) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vital Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s peers have a beta of -12.17, indicating that their average stock price is 1,317% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.70% 150.14% 12.27%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.14 Vital Energy Competitors $10.70 billion $903.27 million 5.31

This table compares Vital Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vital Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vital Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy Competitors 1668 9606 14983 446 2.53

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 41.66%. Given Vital Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vital Energy peers beat Vital Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

