Centerspace (CSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace Stock Performance

NYSE CSR opened at $64.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $975.48 million, a PE ratio of -37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Colliers International Group lowered their target price on Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

