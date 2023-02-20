PROG (PRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRG opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. PROG has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PROG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

