American Well (AMWL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.77 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Get American Well alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,848.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,387,000 after acquiring an additional 735,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Well by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 155,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.