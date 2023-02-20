Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.10 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,609,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

