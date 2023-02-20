Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mosaic has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

