Outfront Media (OUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Outfront Media Stock Up 0.4 %
OUT stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outfront Media (OUT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.