Outfront Media (OUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media Stock Up 0.4 %

OUT stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Outfront Media

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.