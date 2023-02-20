BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BlueLinx Stock Up 0.0 %
BXC opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
Featured Stories
