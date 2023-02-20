BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BXC opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 24.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

