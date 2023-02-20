Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11,706.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

