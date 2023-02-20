Matterport (MTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Matterport to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matterport Stock Up 0.8 %

MTTR stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

