Vertiv (VRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Vertiv to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vertiv Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VRT opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -267.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertiv (VRT)
