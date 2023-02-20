Vertiv (VRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Vertiv to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRT opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -267.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

