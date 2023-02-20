Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

