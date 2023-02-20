Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

About Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 36.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 141.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

