DA Davidson Downgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $60.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of COIN opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 101,932 shares of company stock worth $4,475,477 and sold 545,378 shares worth $23,385,621. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

