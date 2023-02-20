CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock.

CLGN stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,957.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

