CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance
CLGN stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,957.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.
