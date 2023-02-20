Biogen’s (BIIB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $325.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.54.

BIIB stock opened at $278.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day moving average of $262.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

